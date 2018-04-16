MusicNew Music New Music: Bebe Rexha – Ferrari / 2 Souls On Fire (ft. Quavo) By Cyclone - April 16, 2018 0 Hits: 51 Bebe Rexha delivers two new records off her upcoming debut album Expectations titled “Ferrari” and “2 Souls On Fire” featuring Quavo. You can pre-order your copy of Expectations via iTunes /Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0