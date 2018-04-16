New Music: Bebe Rexha – Ferrari / 2 Souls On Fire (ft. Quavo)

Bebe Rexha delivers two new records off her upcoming debut album Expectations titled “Ferrari” and “2 Souls On Fire featuring Quavo. You can pre-order your copy of Expectations via iTunes /Google Play.

