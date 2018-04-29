MusicNew Music New Music: ASAP Twelvyy & ASAP Ant – Fraternal Twins By Cyclone - April 29, 2018 0 Hits: 41 ASAP Twelvyy teams up with his fellow ASAPer ASAP Ant for a new Cardo-produced collab titled “Fraternal Twins.” <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0