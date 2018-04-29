New Music: ASAP Twelvyy & ASAP Ant – Fraternal Twins

asap twelvyy asap ant fraternal twins

ASAP Twelvyy teams up with his fellow ASAPer ASAP Ant for a new Cardo-produced collab titled “Fraternal Twins.”

