New Music: 6 Dogs ft. Lil Skies – Off The Gas

6 Dogs follows up the visuals for his new single “OK” with a collab with fellow buzzing Soundcloud rapper Lil Skies titled “Off The Gas”. You can download “Off The Gas” now on iTunes/Google Play.

