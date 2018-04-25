N.E.R.D., The Weeknd, Travis Scott & More Set To Perform At 2018 Life Is Beautiful Festival

The latest festival lineup to be announced is the Life Is Beautiful which will be headlined by N.E.R.D., The Weeknd, and Travis Scott. The event will take place in downtown Las Vegas from September 21st to 23rd and will also feature performances by Miguel, ASAP Ferg, Tyler, The Creator, French Montana, Denzel Curry, Bastille, GoldLink, T-Pain, Santigold, Arcade Fire, Daniel Caesar, blackbear, Sabrina Claudio, Cashmere Cat, Odeza, DJ Snake, Ravyn Lenae, The Neighborhood, and more. You can see the entire list of performers below and pick up tickets on the Life Is Beautiful official website.