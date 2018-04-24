Music Video: Yung Bans ft. Che Trill – Yea

Freebandz Yung Bans delivers a new visual off of his EP Yung Bans Vol. 3. This one isfor his collab with Che Trill titled “Yea”. Directed by Brix. You can download Yung Bans Vol. 3 now on iTunes/Google Play.

