Music Video: Valee – Skinny

G.O.O.D. Music’s Valee continues to push his new project GOOD Job, You Found Me. Here are the visuals for his record “Skinny.” Directed by Cole Bennett. You can download GOOD Job, You Found Me now on iTunes/Google Play.

