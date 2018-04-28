Music Video: SZA ft. Kendrick Lamar – Doves In The Wind

SZA delivers another new visual from her GRAMMY nominated platinum album CTRL. This one is for the track “Doves In The Wind” featuring Kendrick Lamar. Directed by Nabil. You can download CTRL now on iTunes/Google Play.

