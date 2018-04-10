Music Video: Sylvan LaCue ft. BJRNCK – Empathy

Sylvan LaCue delivers another new visuals from his latest album Apologies In Advance. This one is for his BJRNCK-featured single “Empathy”. Directed by Jonathan Benavente and Nick Mahar. He had this to say about the visual.

“I wanted the video to reflect some of my personal experiences with empathy and being empathetic towards others. First scene starting off with my first experience with sharing my issues openly with someone. Which is getting a haircut with my barber. I feel like almost every black male’s first true interaction with therapy is with their barbers or at the barbershop. The verses are incredibly surface level, almost in a casual frustrating way. Then it transfers over to actual therapy, but with a woman. My second major experience with sharing my issues with someone, was with a woman that I loved dearly. I delved deeper into my problems because of the comfort level I experienced by being loved by another woman,” which is what I wanted to symbolize in the scene with BJRNCK (the Chicago songstress who guests on the record).”