Music Video: Smokepurpp – No Safety By Cyclone - April 17, 2018 Illroots delivers an unreleased visual for un and comer Smokepurpp's record "No Safety". Shot by Jack Dalton. Purpp's new project Bless Yo Trap with Murda Beatz is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.