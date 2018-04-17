Music Video: Smokepurpp – No Safety

Illroots delivers an unreleased visual for un and comer Smokepurpp’s record “No Safety”. Shot by Jack Dalton. Purpp’s new project Bless Yo Trap with Murda Beatz is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>