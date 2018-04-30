Music Video: Rubberband OG ft. YFN Lucci – Preying On The Weak

Rubberband OG ft. YFN Lucci – Preying On The Weak

Rubberband OG gives fans another new visual from his project Bout That Life. This one is for his track “Preying On The Weak featuring YFN Lucci. Directed by 40 Films-You can download Bout That Life now on iTunes/Google Play

