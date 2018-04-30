VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Rubberband OG ft. YFN Lucci – Preying On The Weak By Cyclone - April 30, 2018 0 Hits: 49 Rubberband OG gives fans another new visual from his project Bout That Life. This one is for his track “Preying On The Weak” featuring YFN Lucci. Directed by 40 Films-You can download Bout That Life now on iTunes/Google Play <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0