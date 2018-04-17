Music Video: Princess Nokia – Your Eyes Are Bleeding

Princess Nokia performed at Coachella over the weekend and continues to build her buzz with her new visual “Your Eyes Are Bleeding.” Her new album A Girl Cried Red is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.

