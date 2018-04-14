Music Video: Pell ft. Saba – throwback

Pell ft. Saba – throwback

Pell continues to push his girasoul project with the official video for his collab with Saba titled throwback”. Directed by Miles & AJ. You can download girasoul now on iTunes/Google Play.

