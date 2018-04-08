Music Video: Page Kennedy – The Story Of Hip Hop

Page Kennedy another new video off his Straight Bars 2 project. This one is for the track “The Story Of Hip Hop”. He had this to say about the record:

“I wrote this song objectively. I wanted to show both sides of the coin cause that’s what the world is. It’s not one way. For so long I thought only the truest hip hop is what was good. I now know that isn’t true. Now is the most diverse time in hip hop. So if you don’t like something turn it off and turn on what you wanna hear. That’s the beauty of it. The hip hop buffet is full right now.”

Directed by Poteet Films.