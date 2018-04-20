Music Video: Pac Div – Stoked

Pac Div continues their return with the latest visual from their new album 1st Baptist. This one is for their track “Stoked”. Directed by F1V3. They had this tosay about the visual.

“This video is like you’re at your highest frequency. Just being ecstatic and being ready for a high powered time, with your boys and maybe in the company of ladies whether their body parts are natural or purchased. When you’ve had a couple drinks and having fun and you realize that her ass is fake but you’re saying, Welp, we’re already here and having a good time.”

You can stream and download 1st Baptist now on iTunes/Google Play.