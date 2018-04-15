MusicNew Music Music Video: Nicki Minaj – Chun-Li (Vertical Viral Video) By Cyclone - April 15, 2018 0 Hits: 64 Nicki Minaj gives fans a new viral vertical video for her sub to Cardi B and her team “Chun-Li”. The official video for “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li” are on the way. You can download “Chun-Li” now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0