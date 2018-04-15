Music Video: Nicki Minaj – Chun-Li (Vertical Viral Video)

Nicki Minaj – Chun Li Vertical Viral Video

Nicki Minaj gives fans a new viral vertical video for her sub to Cardi B and her team “Chun-Li”.  The official video for “Barbie Tingz” and “Chun-Li” are on the way. You can download “Chun-Li” now on iTunes/Google Play.

