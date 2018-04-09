Music Video: Nick Grant ft. Yo Gotti – The Switch Up

By Cyclone -




Nick Grant ft. Yo Gotti The Switch Up]

With his new project Dreamin’ Out Loud on the wayNick Grant gets an assist from Yo Gotti to shoot the visuals for their collab “The Switch Up”. Directed by Kid Art.

