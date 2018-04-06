Music Video: NBA YoungBoy – Genie

NBA YoungBoy – Genie

After his release on bail, NBA YoungBoy continues to build anticipation for his upcoming project Until Death Call My Name with the visuals for his track Genie”. Directed by ThirtyVisuals. Also be on the look out for his upcoming project From The Bayou.

