Music Video: Marlo ft. Rylo – Tuesday & Thursday

Marlo gets an assist from Rylo to shoot the visuals for their collab “Tuesday & Thursday”. Directed by Keemotion. His project 9th Ward God is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.

