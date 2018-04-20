Music Video: Marlo ft. Rylo – Tuesday & Thursday

Marlo ft. Rylo – Tuesday Thursday

Marlo gets an assist from Rylo to shoot the visuals for their collab “Tuesday & Thursday”. Directed by Keemotion. His project 9th Ward God is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.

