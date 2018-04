Maine The Saint liberates his new Marleaux Desire-directed visuals for his track “DROPTOP”.

He had this to say about the record:

“The idea behind “DROPTOP” came from my desire to see the fruit of my labor. I know a lot of artist that work for years with nothing to show for their sacrifices. I wanted to create something that voices that frustration.”

You can download “DROPTOP” now on iTunes/Google Play.