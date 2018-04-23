VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Logic ft. Marshmello – Everyday By Cyclone - April 23, 2018 0 Hits: 52 Logic channels gets a day in the official video for his new Marshemello-featured single “Everyday”. Directed by Alan Ferguson Off of his new album Bobby Tarantino II, which you can download now on iTunes/Google Play, <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0