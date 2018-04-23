Music Video: Logic ft. Marshmello – Everyday

logic

Logic channels gets a day in the official video for his new Marshemello-featured single “Everyday”. Directed by Alan Ferguson Off of his new album Bobby Tarantino II, which you can download now on iTunes/Google Play,

