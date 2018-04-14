Music Video: Lil Xan – Deceived

Lil Xan just released his highly anticipated debut album Total Xanarchy and follows it up with his latest visual “Deceived”. Produced by Bobby Johnson. Directed by Cole Bennett. You can download Total Xanarchy now on iTunes/Google Play.

