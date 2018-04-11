Music Video: Lil Flash – She Tellin Me

Here’s a new video from Lil Flash. This one is for his his NaruGlo track titled “She Tellin Me”. Directed by DotComNirvan. You can download NaruGlo now on iTunes/Google Play.

