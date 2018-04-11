VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Lil Flash – She Tellin Me By Cyclone - April 11, 2018 0 Hits: 42 Here’s a new video from Lil Flash. This one is for his his NaruGlo track titled “She Tellin Me”. Directed by DotComNirvan. You can download NaruGlo now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0