Music Video: Lil Flash – She Tellin Me

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 42

Lil Flash – She Tellin Me

Here’s a new video from Lil Flash. This one is for his his NaruGlo track titled “She Tellin Me”. Directed by DotComNirvan. You can download NaruGlo now on iTunes/Google Play.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY