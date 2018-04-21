Music Video: Lil AK (DJ Akademiks) – Blues Clues

DJ Akademiks aka Lil AK quickly follows up the audio for his debut single “Blues Clues” with the official video. Featuring cameos by Nedeska Alexis of Everyday Struggle and 6ix9ine. You can download “Blues Clues” now on iTunes/Google Play.

