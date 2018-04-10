Music Video: Key! – Hater

Key – Hater

Key! will be releasing his new project 777 Vol. 1 soon.  He drops off official video for his Kenny Beats-produced track “Hater”, featuring a cameo by ASAP Rocky. Directed by Jimmy Regular.

key 777 vol 1

