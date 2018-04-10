Music Video: John Legend ft. BloodPop – A Good Night

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 38

John Legend ft. BloodPop – A Good Night

Here’s is a new video from John Legend. This is for his latest single “A Good Night” as Joihn hops behind the turntables in the BloodPop-featured visuals. Directed by Mishka Kornai.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY