Music Video: Jazz Cartier ft. KTOE – Right Now By Cyclone - April 19, 2018 0 Hits: 55 Toronto's Jazz Cartier delivers the official visuals for his collab with KTOE titled "Right Now". Directed by Isiah Blake. His new album Cartier is expected to be released in the upcoming months. You can download "Right Now" now on iTunes/Google Play.