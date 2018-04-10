Music Video: Janelle Monáe – PYNK

Janelle Monáe will be releasing her highly anticipated new album Dirty Computer on April 27th. She premieres her new song/video “PYNK.”

Here’s what she had to say about the`record:

“PYNK is a brash celebration of creation, self love, sexuality, and pussy power. PYNK is the color that unites us all, for pink is the color found in the deepest and darkest nooks and crannies of humans everywhere… PYNK is where the future is born.”

Directed by Emma Westenberg.– You can pre-order Dirty Computer now on iTunes/Google Play.