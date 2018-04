Flatbush Zombies will be releasing their Vacation In Hell project on April 6th. Here is a new short film titled Building A Ladder, which follows Meechy Darko, Zombie Juice, and Erick Arc Elliott while on tour and recording new music. Vacation In Hell will feature guest appearances by Joey Badass, Jadakiss, Bun B, ASAP Twelvyy, and more. You can pre-order it now on iTunes/Google Play.