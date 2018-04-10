Music Video: Fat Nick – WTF

Fat Nick – WTF

Fat Nick is set to release his debut album Generation Numb on June 8th. He premiere the visuals for the first single titled WTF”. Directed by Giancarlo Loffredo and Julian Yuri Rodriguez.

