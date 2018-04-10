VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Fat Nick – WTF By Cyclone - April 10, 2018 0 Hits: 34 Fat Nick is set to release his debut album Generation Numb on June 8th. He premiere the visuals for the first single titled “WTF”. Directed by Giancarlo Loffredo and Julian Yuri Rodriguez. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0