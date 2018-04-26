Music Video: Ella Mai – Boo’d Up

Ella Mai premieres the official video for her popular single “Boo’d Up”. Featuring cameos by Kamaiyah, and Khalid. She had this to say about the record:

“We released Boo’d Up a year ago now on my third EP Ready. None of us thought this song could possibly have a rebirth. I feel like it’s God’s time and I can’t really question it. But we’re extremely excited and grateful that everything is happening the way it’s happening. The song’s content is very innocent and very loving, something any age group can relate to. Everyone has been in a situation where, as I say in the song, they’re head over heels in love with someone. No one else really matters at that point. It’s just about that person.”

