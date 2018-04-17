VideosMusic Videos Music Video: DJ Paul – Who Run It Freestyle By Cyclone - April 17, 2018 0 Hits: 47 Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul joins in the Who Run It challenge fun and follows his compadre Juicy J with his own freestyle over their classic instrumental. Directed by Paper Films below. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0