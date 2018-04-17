Music Video: DJ Paul – Who Run It Freestyle

By Cyclone -
0

Hits: 47

dj paul who run it freestyle video

Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul joins in the Who Run It challenge fun and follows his compadre Juicy J with his own freestyle over their classic instrumental. Directed by Paper Films below.

Spread the love

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY