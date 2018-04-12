Music Video: Dee-1 ft. Cyrus Deshield – I Don’t Wanna Let You Down

Dee-1 revisits his project Slingshot David to premiere the official video for his powerful record “I Don’t Wanna Let You Down” ft. Cyrus Deshield.

“I chose this as the narrative for this song when I met Zedrick and his friends walking down Bourbon Street. It was so late and I couldn’t understand how these kids were out here oppose to being at home doing homework. At this point, I felt that it was my duty to shine some light on a topic that is plaguing the youth.”

Directed Dee-1 and Ben Simmons. You can download Slingshot David now on iTunes/Google Play.