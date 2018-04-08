Music Video: Cuz Lightyear ft. G Perico – Recognize

By Cyclone -
Cuz Lightyear keeps the campaign rolling for his new EP What Up Cuz as he decides to premiere the visuals for for his record “Recognize” featuring G Perico. Directed by Nasser Boulaich and Aditya Pamidi. His project What Up Cuz is available for download now on iTunes/Google Play.

