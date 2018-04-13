Music Video: Ciscero ft. GoldLink, April George & Cheakaity – Function

Maryland’s Ciscero links up with GoldLink, April George, and Cheakaity to premiere the visuals for their collab “Function”. Directed by Michael Bregenzer. His project Devil’s Pie is on the way. You can download “Function” now on iTunes/Google Play.

