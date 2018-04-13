VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Ciscero ft. GoldLink, April George & Cheakaity – Function By Cyclone - April 13, 2018 0 Hits: 55 Maryland’s Ciscero links up with GoldLink, April George, and Cheakaity to premiere the visuals for their collab “Function”. Directed by Michael Bregenzer. His project Devil’s Pie is on the way. You can download “Function” now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0