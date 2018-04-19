Music Video: ASAP Twelvyy – Periodic Table

ASAP Twelvyy drops off another visual from his debut album 12. He delivers the official music video for his record “Periodic Table”. Produced by Ill Wayno. Watch the Fifth and Swissarmyguys-directed clip below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>