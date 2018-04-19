VideosMusic Videos Music Video: ASAP Twelvyy – Periodic Table By Cyclone - April 19, 2018 0 Hits: 33 ASAP Twelvyy drops off another visual from his debut album 12. He delivers the official music video for his record “Periodic Table”. Produced by Ill Wayno. Watch the Fifth and Swissarmyguys-directed clip below. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0