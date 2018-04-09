VideosMusic Videos Music Video: ASAP Rocky ft. Moby – ASAP Forever By Cyclone - April 9, 2018 0 Hits: 27 ASAP Rocky premieres the official video for his latest single “ASAP Forever” ft Moby. Directed by Dexter Navy. New album Testing is on the way. You can download “ASAP Forever” now on iTunes/Google Play. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0