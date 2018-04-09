Music Video: ASAP Rocky ft. Moby – ASAP Forever

ASAP Rocky premieres the official video for his latest single “ASAP Forever” ft Moby. Directed by Dexter Navy. New album Testing is on the way. You can download “ASAP Forever” now on iTunes/Google Play.

