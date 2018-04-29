Music Video: Airplane James ft. Jay Worthy – 5FT

Diamond Lane’s Airplane James will be releasing his Plane Conversation project soon. He premieres the official  video for his Jay Worthy-featured single “5FT”. Directed by AdrianJPhoto and Sham1016 of PlusFiveLA below.

