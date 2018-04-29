VideosMusic Videos Music Video: Airplane James ft. Jay Worthy – 5FT By Cyclone - April 29, 2018 0 Hits: 30 Diamond Lane’s Airplane James will be releasing his Plane Conversation project soon. He premieres the official video for his Jay Worthy-featured single “5FT”. Directed by AdrianJPhoto and Sham1016 of PlusFiveLA below. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Prev pageNext page Spread the love Ads by Project Wonderful! Your ad here, right now: $0