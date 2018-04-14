Mixtape: YFN Kay – Quarter Brick

Hits: 46
YFN Kay drops off his new mixtape titled Quarter Brick. Featuring nine new records hosted by DJ Winn. Also featuring guest appearances by YFN Lucci, YFN Trae Pound, Farri Fred, 1500 White, and YFN Money. You can stream and download his mixtape Quarter Brick now below.
Download: Quarter Brick
02. YFN Kay – Call Money (Feat. YFN Trae Pound & YFNMoney)
03. YFN Kay – Choices
04. YFN Kay – Boss Shit (Feat. YFN Lucci & YFN Trae Pound)
05. YFN Kay – YFN State To State (Feat. Farri Fred)
06. YFN Kay – Right Now (Feat. 1500 White & YFN Trae Pound)
07. YFN Kay – Lifestyle
08. YFN Kay – Mean What I Say (Feat. YFN Lucci & YFN Trae Pound)
09. YFN Kay – Came A Long Way