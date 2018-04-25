Mixtape: Quando Rondo – Life B4 Fame

Quando Rondo follows up the video for his track “Motivation” with his new mixtape titled Life B4 Fame. Featured 14 new songs and guest appearances by Lil Baby, Gunna, Lil Durk, OMB Peezy, and Tec. You can stream and download Life B4 Fame below.

Download: Life B4 Fame

01. Quando Rondo – Dreamin

02. Quando Rondo – Project Kid

03. Quando Rondo – They See

04. Quando Rondo – Motivation

05. Quando Rondo – Paradise

06. Quando Rondo – I Remember (Feat. Lil Baby)

07. Quando Rondo – Up Next (Feat. Tec)

08. Quando Rondo – Testimony (Feat. OMB Peezy)

09. Quando Rondo – Letter To You

10. Quando Rondo – Otherside (Feat. YSL Gunna & Lil Durk)

11. Quando Rondo – Ride For Me

12. Quando Rondo – First Day Out

13. Quando Rondo – ABG

14. Quando Rondo – Go Wrong