Mixtape: Quando Rondo – Life B4 Fame

Quando Rondo follows up the video for his track “Motivation” with his new mixtape titled Life B4 Fame. Featured 14 new songs and guest appearances by Lil Baby, Gunna, Lil Durk, OMB Peezy, and Tec. You can stream and download Life B4 Fame below.
Download: Life B4 Fame
01. Quando Rondo – Dreamin
02. Quando Rondo – Project Kid
03. Quando Rondo – They See
04. Quando Rondo – Motivation
05. Quando Rondo – Paradise
06. Quando Rondo – I Remember (Feat. Lil Baby)
07. Quando Rondo – Up Next (Feat. Tec)
08. Quando Rondo – Testimony (Feat. OMB Peezy)
09. Quando Rondo – Letter To You
10. Quando Rondo – Otherside (Feat. YSL Gunna & Lil Durk)
11. Quando Rondo – Ride For Me
12. Quando Rondo – First Day Out
13. Quando Rondo – ABG
14. Quando Rondo – Go Wrong