Mixtape: Princess Nokia – A Girl Cried Red

New York’s Princess Nokia drops off her new mixtape A Girl Cried Red. Featuring eight record and no guest appearances. You can stream A Girl Cried Red in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play. She currently on the road on her tour which runs through August 18th in Germany..

04.12.18 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

04.15.18 – Indio, CA – Coachella Festival

04.20.18 – San Francisco, CA – 1015 Folsom

04.22.18 – Indio, CA – Coachella Festival

04.29.18 – Chicago, IL – The Metro

05.05.18 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

05.06.18 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

05.12.18 – Miami, FL – Rolling Loud Festival

05.25.18 – Barcelona, Spain – Venue TBA

05.26.18 – Madrid, Spain – Tomavistas Festival

05.27.18 – A Coruna, Spain – Inn Club

05.31.18 – Athens, Greece – Piraeus 117 Academy

06.01.18 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Distortion Festival

06.02.18 – London, UK – Field Day Festival

07.06.18 – Zamárdi, Hungary – Balaton Sound Festival

07.07.18 – Turku, Finland – Ruisrock

07.13.18 – Dublin, Ireland – Longitude Festival

07.14.18 – Dour, Belguim – Dour Festival

07.15.18 – Berlin, Germany – MELT Festival

07.19.18 – Benicassim, Spain – Benicassim Festival

07.20.18 – LisbonPortugal – Super Bock

07.21.18 – Seyðisfjörður, Iceland – LungA Art Festival

08.18.18 – Hamburg, Germany – Dockville Festival