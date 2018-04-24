Mixtape: OJ Da Juiceman & Decatur Redd – Ghost & Tommy

Hits: 55
OJ Da Juiceman and Decatur Redd give fans their new joint mixtape Ghost & Tommy project. Featuring 10 new songs. You can stream and download Ghost & Tommy below.
Download: Ghost & Tommy
02. OJ Da Juiceman & Decatur Redd – What’s Happening
03. OJ Da Juiceman & Decatur Redd – T-Shirt
04. OJ Da Juiceman & Decatur Redd – Bales On A Scale
05. OJ Da Juiceman & Decatur Redd – Million Dollar Trap
06. OJ Da Juiceman & Decatur Redd – They Forgot
07. OJ Da Juiceman & Decatur Redd – Everybody
08. OJ Da Juiceman & Decatur Redd – Nics & Dimes
09. OJ Da Juiceman & Decatur Redd – I’m Da One
10. OJ Da Juiceman & Decatur Redd – Pyrex