Mixtape: OJ Da Juiceman & Decatur Redd – Ghost & Tommy

By Cyclone -
OJ Da Juiceman and Decatur Redd give fans their new joint mixtape Ghost & Tommy project. Featuring 10 new songs. You can stream and download Ghost & Tommy below.

Download: Ghost & Tommy

01. OJ Da Juiceman & Decatur Redd – Day N Night
02. OJ Da Juiceman & Decatur Redd – What’s Happening
03. OJ Da Juiceman & Decatur Redd – T-Shirt
04. OJ Da Juiceman & Decatur Redd – Bales On A Scale
05. OJ Da Juiceman & Decatur Redd – Million Dollar Trap
06. OJ Da Juiceman & Decatur Redd – They Forgot
07. OJ Da Juiceman & Decatur Redd – Everybody
08. OJ Da Juiceman & Decatur Redd – Nics & Dimes
09. OJ Da Juiceman & Decatur Redd – I’m Da One
10. OJ Da Juiceman & Decatur Redd – Pyrex

