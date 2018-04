Mixtape: Lil Duke – Reality Checc

YSL’s Lil Duke follows up his appearance in Hoodrich Pablo Juan’s video “Faygo Creame” with his new mixtape titled Reality Checc. Featuring 17 new records and guest appearances by Young Thug, Lil Baby, Gunna, Skooly, Shad Da God, Winn, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Hotboy Nunk, and 4PF DT. You can stream Lil Duke’s Reality Checc in its entirety below and download it now on iTunes/Google Play.

Download: Reality Checc



01. Lil Duke – Regular02. Lil Duke – Wake Up (Feat. Winn)03. Lil Duke – Patience04. Lil Duke – No Time05. Lil Duke – I’m Gettin’ Paid (Feat. Lil Baby)06. Lil Duke – Good Luck (Feat. Young Thug)07. Lil Duke – Alone08. Lil Duke – Bench Pressin’ (Feat. Gunna)09. Lil Duke – Made It Out The Trap (Feat. Hoodrich Pablo Juan)10. Lil Duke – Lately11. Lil Duke – Hold You Down 12 . Lil Duke – Nothing 2 Something13. Lil Duke – Catching The Vybe (Feat. Shad Da God)14. Lil Duke – Flexin’ & Braggin’15. Lil Duke – My Girl (Feat. Skooly) 16 . Lil Duke – Thinking17. Lil Duke – Get It Right (Feat. Hotboy Nunk & 4PF DT) (Bonus)