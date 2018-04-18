Medicom Toy – Daft Punk Be@rbricks

Medicom Toy is celebrating the careers of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter aka Daft Punk with a new series of Daft Punk Be@rbricks. The series will feature a reissue of Medicom’s 400% two-pack, for the duo’s 2001 album, Discovery. Also added to the series with be two 1000% Random Access Memories Be@rbricks, paying homage to Daft Punk’s 2013 Grammy appearance complete with their own Saint Laurent suits.

You can pick up the Daft Punk Be@rbricks 400% versions for $160 USD and the 1000% versions $490 at Tokyo Solamachi Shop starting April 21 orders will be available online via Medicom Toy’s official website.