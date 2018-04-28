Video: Lil Wayne Stars In Bumbu Rum Commercial

Lil Wayne takes time off from his show schedule to announces a new partnership with Bumbu Rum. Directed by popular music video director Eif Rivera.

Weezy F had this ti say about the deal:

“Bumbu is a totally different kind of drink. I fell in love with the bottle and the taste the first time I tried it. Now it’s Bumbu everywhere – in the studio, parties, the VIP. All my people are on this Bumbu now.”

He also listed his top five rappers with Complex including Jay Z, Cam’ron, UGK, 8Ball & MJG, and Missy Elliott.