Kodak Black Sentenced To One Year In Prison

Kodak Black had to put his career on hold temporarily, following his arrest back in January during an Instagram Live session. A judge has seen fit that he has to be behind bars for one year. Kodak’s legal team did get a victory having multiple charges dropped including possession of weapons or ammo by a felon, grand theft of a weapon, and child neglect but plead guilty to driving with a suspended license and associating with people engaged in criminal activity. The plea deal will cause him to serve a year in prison minus the time served of 90 days. As part of the plea deal his lawyers were also able to have his previous house arrest and four year probation removed from his record to lessen Kodak’s chances of going back to prison upon his release.

His Attorney Bradford Cohen had this to say about the outcome of the case:

“Kodak and I are extremely happy to resolve this case with an excellent resolution. It was very nice to deal with a fair judge who understood the circumstances – along with prosecutors.”

Kodak Black expected to be released some time in October.