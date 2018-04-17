Kendrick Lamar Wins Pulitzer Prize For “DAMN.” Album

TDE’s Kendrick Lamar continues rack up on new accolades. Coming off the Grammy wins his new album DAMN has now been awarded a Pulitzer Prize in Music. He has now become the first non-classic or jazz artist to win the annual music award, which is one of seven different Pulitzer Prizes awarded for Letters, Drama, and Music. Check out the official announcement below.

