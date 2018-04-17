Kendrick Lamar & TDE Announce ‘The Championship Tour’

TDE is celebrating their success from the past few months by announcing a new tour called The Championship Tour. The tour will feature TDE‘s staple acts Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, SZA, Schoolboy Q, and Ab-Soul. Along with buzzing newcomers Sir and Lance Skiiiwalker. The tour kicks off May 4th in Vancouver, BC and runs through June 16th in Pittsburgh. Tickets go on sale starting April 20th via Ticketmaster. Check out the full list of dates and the official commercial below.