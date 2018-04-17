Kendrick Lamar x Lil Wayne To Headline At 2018 Hot 97 Summer Jam

Hits: 54
Hot 97 just announced the lineup for their 25th anniversary of Summer Jam concert. The star-studded event will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and New York own ASAP Ferg. The event will take place on June 10th at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. Also performing on the main stage will be Swizz Beatz, Tory Lanez, Remy Ma, Rich The Kid, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Megan Ryte, Hood Celebrityy, Bobby, Jaba, Aidonia Kranium, and Konshens. The festival stage will featuring performances by Famous Dex, Don Q, Jay Critch, and Snoopy Dinero. You can see the full list of performers below and pick up tickets for Hot 97’s 2018 Summer Jam concert starting Friday, April 20th.
