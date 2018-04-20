Kanye West Reveals Pusha T & Teyana Taylor Album Release Dates

Kanye West is planning on releasing his new solo album on June 1st and Kid Cudi‘s new album Kids See Ghost hits stores on June 8th. He now reveals that Pusha T’s highly anticipated new album King Push album will be released on May 25th. and Teyana Taylor’s currently untitled new album will be released on June 22nd. More details about the projects will be released soon. Check out the announcements below.

 

 

