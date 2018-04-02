Judge Denies Meek Mill’s Bail Request

Meek Mill has been having a legal war with Philly judge, Judge Genece Brinkley and even though she’s been accused of being biased, she hasn’r been removed from the case. And according to TMZ Judge Brinkley strikes again as she once again denied his bail and refused to give a valid reason as to why Meek can’t receive a bail.

Meek’s lawyer Joe Tacopina had this to say about the case:

“This ruling from Judge Genece Brinkley simply reaffirms the fact she has turned Meek Mill’s case into a personal vendetta. In spite of the recommendations from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, which was supported by Governor Tom Wolf, the judge continues to stand alone in supporting Officer Reginald Graham’s perjured testimony as well as his criminal behavior that has been documented.”

As of now, Brinkley is still the judge in the case and Meek is still behind bars. I’ll keep you posted on any further developments.